LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline In Depth Opinion

Resisting Europe’s Regulatory Imperialism: Robert D. Atkinson, President, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation

Robert D. Atkinson | President, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation May 13, 2020
Share
By Robert D. Atkinson All nations want globally competitive economies. That is why most try to structure their regulatory systems in ways that protect key societal interests, such as public health, privacy, and the environment, but in ways that don’t burden their companies with too much red tape.   Europe is an exception to this rule. That is partly because powerful civil society groups exert disproportionate influence on policymakers. But more generally it is because in an economic era defined by technological innovation, Europeans embrace the “precautionary principle”—the idea that if an innovation may cause harm, then those proposing responsible for […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Carlos Felipe Jaramillo Appointed World Bank Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean
David Buchanan May 13, 2020
Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page