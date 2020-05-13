Resisting Europe’s Regulatory Imperialism: Robert D. Atkinson, President, Information Technology and Innovation Foundation

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Robert D. Atkinson All nations want globally competitive economies. That is why most try to structure their regulatory systems in ways that protect key societal interests, such as public health, privacy, and the environment, but in ways that don’t burden their companies with too much red tape. Europe is an exception to this rule. That is partly because powerful civil society groups exert disproportionate influence on policymakers. But more generally it is because in an economic era defined by technological innovation, Europeans embrace the “precautionary principle”—the idea that if an innovation may cause harm, then those proposing responsible for […]