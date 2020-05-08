LOADING

The firms that will endure the recession: the 4Q19 Latin Trade Financial Strength Index

Latin Trade Staff |  May 8, 2020
The 4Q19 Latin Trade Financial Strength Index shows that firms in finance, construction, road concessions and retail made up most of the group of the strongest among the 400 largest, publicly-traded companies in Latin America. Also, close to 15 percent of the 400 firms had a solid liquidity position before the March economic collapse. In December, these firms posted a Quick Ratio of 2 or more (i.e. their liquid assets at least doubled the value of their current liabilities). Many of these highly-liquid companies were in electricity and mining. Brazilian power companies built up their liquidity reserves last year, raising […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
