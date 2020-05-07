10 vaccine candidates at the clinical testing stage; Mexico and Brazil brace for the worst; Chile´s dynamic lockdowns; Trump ups blames on China: The ASG global update

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Parts of the world are opening up, while Latam giants Mexico and Brazil are getting closer to the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Amazon region is the new hotspot. A detailed regional analysis on the global progression of the pandemic, and on government’s responses, prepared by the global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm, Albright Stonebridge Group. Key Takeaways The region’s largest economies are bracing for the worst of the pandemic. Mexican officials are expecting that the transmission of the virus and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care will peak this week and next, respectively. Brazil’s crisis is […]