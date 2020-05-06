Latin Trade Tax Index

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Paraguay, Guatemala and Chile are the top three countries in Latin Trade’s most recent Tax Index. The index ranks 17 Latin American countries’ business taxes by number of payments, tax rate, number of hours to prepare, file and pay, and rate of taxes as a percentage of a company’s profits. In Paraguay, the tax rate is 10 percent, compared with Brazil’s (ranked 16) 34 percent. As a whole, the region’s number of hours to prepare, file and pay taxes is 399. The figures in the index were gathered before the ongoing Covid-10 pandemic, which is expected to change many tax […]