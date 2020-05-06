LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Argentina Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Featured Headline Guatemala Honduras Indexes Latin Tax Index Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Uruguay Venezuela

Latin Trade Tax Index

Maria Fernanda Rodriguez | Latin Trade May 6, 2020
Share
Paraguay, Guatemala and Chile are the top three countries in Latin Trade’s most recent Tax Index. The index ranks 17 Latin American countries’ business taxes by number of payments, tax rate, number of hours to prepare, file and pay, and rate of taxes as a percentage of a company’s profits.  In Paraguay, the tax rate is 10 percent, compared with Brazil’s (ranked 16) 34 percent.  As a whole, the region’s number of hours to prepare, file and pay taxes is 399. The figures in the index were gathered before the ongoing Covid-10 pandemic, which is expected to change many tax […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page