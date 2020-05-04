LOADING

Xandr: bringing innovation to Latin America’s advertising scene

David Buchanan May 4, 2020
Formed following AT&T’s acquisition of AppNexus in 2018, Xandr, an advanced advertising company, has big plans to bring innovation into Latin America. While such a large region presents a good range of opportunities, it doesn’t come without its fair share of challenges. Latin Trade interviewed Patrick Casal, Xandr’s Senior Director for Latin America, to talk about the company’s plans as well as the main trends driving the digital advertising industry in the region. How do you see the outlook for Xandr in Mexico and the rest of Latin America?  Xandr was born about 18 months ago through the fusion of […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
