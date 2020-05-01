Remdesivir to enter Phase III clinical trials; Advanced tracking capabilities, the key to reopening; Latam countries that extended quarantines and those loosening restrictions: The Albright Stonebridge Group global update

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Go beyond the numbers on contagion and lethality of COVID-19. Get detailed regional analysis on the progression of the pandemic, and on government’s responses, prepared by the global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm, Albright Stonebridge Group. Key Takeaways Gilead Sciences is pursuing Phase III clinical trials in the U.S., Asia, and Europe for their therapeutic drug Remdesivir, which is thought to be effective in helping COVID-19 patients recover more quickly. Companies like Moderna and China’s CanSino continue to move forward with plans for Phase II clinical trials. Pressure is mounting across the world for governments to resume economic activity. […]