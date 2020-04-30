Latin America’s Top 100 Banks

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Scotiabank Chile, Banco Azteca and Credit Suisse (Brazil) are the top three winners in terms of asset growth in Latin Trade’s most recent Top 100 Banks ranking. Scotiabank Chile’s assets grew doubled, reaching $45.3 billion, up from $22.5 billion in the previous ranking. Mexico’s Banco Azteca saw its assets grow to $9.3 billion, up 81 percent from the $5.1 billion in the previous year. For its part, the Brazilian unit of Credit Suisse saw a 76 percent increase in its assets, reaching $11 billion. On the other side of the ranking, the biggest asset losses were posted by BNP Paribas […]