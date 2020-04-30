LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline Rankings Top 100 Banks

Latin America’s Top 100 Banks

Maria Fernanda Rodríguez | Latin Trade April 30, 2020
Share
Scotiabank Chile, Banco Azteca and Credit Suisse (Brazil) are the top three winners in terms of asset growth in Latin Trade’s most recent Top 100 Banks ranking.  Scotiabank Chile’s assets grew doubled, reaching $45.3 billion, up from $22.5 billion in the previous ranking.  Mexico’s Banco Azteca saw its assets grow to $9.3 billion, up 81 percent from the $5.1 billion in the previous year.  For its part, the Brazilian unit of Credit Suisse saw a 76 percent increase in its assets, reaching $11 billion.  On the other side of the ranking, the biggest asset losses were posted by BNP Paribas […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page