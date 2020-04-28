Stop! Reset your mindset before you continue: By Ingo Ploger, Entrepreneur, President of CEAL Brazil

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Ingo Plöger, Brazilian entrepreneur, President of CEAL Brazil. We stopped! The pandemic forced us to distance ourselves and to go home. We were at high speed! Moreover, our reality with fragile, vulnerable and life-threatening humans has taken us in to safeguard our homes, the place where we feel most secure and thus protect ourselves from contagion. With a strong limitation in social and personal interactions and contacts, we replaced gatherings and face-to-face meetings with distance communication through new technologies. Thousands around the world are limited to personal relationships in their homes with their families. We stopped! Virtual interactions help […]