LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline Ingo Ploger Opinion

Stop! Reset your mindset before you continue: By Ingo Ploger, Entrepreneur, President of CEAL Brazil

Ingo Ploger April 28, 2020
Share
By Ingo Plöger, Brazilian entrepreneur, President of CEAL Brazil. We stopped! The pandemic forced us to distance ourselves and to go home. We were at high speed! Moreover, our reality with fragile, vulnerable and life-threatening humans has taken us in to safeguard our homes, the place where we feel most secure and thus protect ourselves from contagion. With a strong limitation in social and personal interactions and contacts, we replaced gatherings and face-to-face meetings with distance communication through new technologies. Thousands around the world are limited to personal relationships in their homes with their families. We stopped! Virtual interactions help […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Latin America’s Top 100 Banks
David Buchanan April 30, 2020
Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page