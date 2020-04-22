LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

CIO Featured Headline In Depth Latin Technology Index Tech Trends Technology Top 50 Technology
Tags: , , , ,

Truths about the future of tech and AI: Stanford’s Paul Saffo

Santiago Gutierrez April 22, 2020
Share
A must-read for investors and business leaders. In the last two decades, Stanford University professor Paul Saffo has been exploring the dynamics of long-term technology trends and their impact on society An experienced forecaster, he expects the Silicon Valley community to soon realize that apps do not solve all problems. He believes that the COVID-19 pandemic showed them the need for “more low-key, long-term efforts that create lasting change; rather than just finding a new app to do a quick-fix.” There will still be useful apps being developed. Saffo has seen, for instance, “more public health apps created in the […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Artificial intelligence for real competitiveness
David Buchanan March 17, 2017

Related Stories

Artificial intelligence for real competitiveness

Next Up

Depression, not stagflation, could hunt China in 2020
David Buchanan April 22, 2020
Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page