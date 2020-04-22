Truths about the future of tech and AI: Stanford’s Paul Saffo

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

A must-read for investors and business leaders. In the last two decades, Stanford University professor Paul Saffo has been exploring the dynamics of long-term technology trends and their impact on society An experienced forecaster, he expects the Silicon Valley community to soon realize that apps do not solve all problems. He believes that the COVID-19 pandemic showed them the need for “more low-key, long-term efforts that create lasting change; rather than just finding a new app to do a quick-fix.” There will still be useful apps being developed. Saffo has seen, for instance, “more public health apps created in the […]