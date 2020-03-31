After 30 years of Telefónica’s expansion in Latin America, what now?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

“We came to stay 100 years and to consolidate our Latin American investments.” Juan Villalonga, July 1998. Former Chairman and CEO, Telefónica As José María Alvarez-Pallete, chairman and CEO of Telefónica, was receiving his well-deserved Award of Businessman of the Year at the U.S./Spain Chamber of Commerce in December in New York, I had the chance to congratulate him and share with him the memories of the case study I had written about the company in 1999. Telefónica led the Latin American expansion by Spanish companies in the 90s, paving the way for the likes of Repsol, Banco Santander, […]