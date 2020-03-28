LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Digital Bridge In The News

How Social Distancing Can Help Flatten the Curve

CHI St. Luke's Health |  March 28, 2020
Share
This blog was originally posted on March 18th. Because the situation surrounding COVID-19 is constantly evolving, some information may not be up to date. Stay informed by visiting the CDC website. Whether you’ve been watching the news or checking social media, you might have heard of “flattening the curve” and “social distancing.” Both are relevant as the coronavirus continues to spread, but what exactly do they mean? Flattening the curve refers to slowing the spread of disease so it never gets to a point that the healthcare system can’t manage, while social distancing, avoiding close contact with other people, can […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

What Does ‘Stay Home – Work Safe’ Mean?
David Buchanan March 28, 2020
Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page