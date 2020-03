Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Notice: On March 24, the CDC revised the “Criteria to Guide Evaluation of PUI for COVID-19” to cover a wider group of symptomatic patients. On March 24, the CDC revised the “Interim Guidelines for Collecting, Handling, and Testing Clinical Specimens from Persons for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)”. Learn more: For Healthcare Professionals: Baylor College of Medicine and CommonSpirit Health