The Ambition of a Marshall Plan and a Vision of a New Deal

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Ingo Ploger, Brazilian entrepreneur, President of CEAL Brazil In this unique and severe global crisis, most of our leaders think local and move to close borders; but more dangerous than that is that they are closing a universal mindset, putting every effort in local actions, forgetting that in the next day the neighbor can be the next higher problem. The quarantine is necessary but not enough; we will not avoid this crisis thinking only in that dimension. Leaders have to think ahead by looking at the end of the battle, if they want to be successful. Angel Gurría, […]