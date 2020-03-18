LOADING

Port Everglades Statement

Glenn A Wiltshire | Acting Chief Executive & Port Director March 18, 2020
Thank you for working with us during these unprecedented times.  I want to put any rumors to rest that Port Everglades is closing or limiting its hours. It is not. The Port remains open and operational 24/7 at this time. Our focus is to keep Port Everglades functioning efficiently, even with changes in vessel schedules and berth availability,  to serve the people of Broward County and throughout the state while protecting the health and safety of the workforce, the community and those who visit. We continue working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Florida Department […]
