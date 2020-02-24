Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index 2Q and 3Q 2019

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Mexican cement maker Corp. Moctezuma, poultry farmer Bachoco and Telecom Argentina are the top three companies in Latin Trade’s Financial Strength Index for the second quarter of 2019. But in the index for the third quarter of the same year, Corp. Moctezuma was knocked down to third spot, with two Chilean firms taking the top two places: Blumar and Australis Seafoods, both from the Agriculture and Fisheries industry. The index uses the companies’ leverage, liquidity, turnover and quarterly performance rates to determine, in relative terms to each sector, the financial strength of companies in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and […]