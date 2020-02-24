LOADING

Alicia García Herrero, Bruegel Opinion

How coronavirus is impacting China’s central role in the global supply chain

Alicia García-Herrero | Senior Research Fellow at Bruegel; Chief Economist for Asia Pacific at NATIXIS February 24, 2020
Much has been written on the coronavirus but very little is still known about its impact on the economy and, in particular the global value chain. Still, one thing is clear: the shock is bigger than SARS for the simple reason that China is much more important for the global economy than it was then. Beyond China’s much larger economic size, it is important to note that China is now much more integrated in the global value chain. By moving up the ladder, China has become a much more important player in exporting intermediate goods than before, which means that […]
