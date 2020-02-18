Fretting About Colonoscopy? New Prep Is Easier to Swallow

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

When your doctor says it’s time to schedule a colonoscopy, do you start thinking up excuses to put it off? You may be concerned about unpleasantness and inconvenience as you prepare for the exam. But it’s time to stop worrying – the prep process is much easier these days. Yes, one of the keys to a successful colonoscopy is the “clean-out” beforehand. But improvements – in the liquid you drink, the amount you must drink and the timing – make the whole process easier to swallow. Regular colonoscopies can save your life Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men and the […]