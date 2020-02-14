CBP outlines ACE deployments for 2020

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced its schedule for 2020 to implement various new trade processing functions in the agency’s umbrella computer system, the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE). On Saturday, CBP deployed two sets of “mass processing” updates to ACE, including enhancements to the mass liquidation functions and post release for imports, and the ability for CBP to “retroactively” process refunds for imports covered under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programs. In April, the agency will implement enhancements to its ACE truck manifest filing portal. The new user interface for the portal has been available for testing […]