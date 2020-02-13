LOADING

The potential of the ultra luxury segment in Latin American tourism

Santiago Gutierrez February 13, 2020
Interview with Louise Bang, Vice President of Sales and Distribution for the Caribbean and Latin America at Marriott. In 2019, tourism completed a decade of continuous growth. According to the World Tourism Organization, the sector grew 4% last year, but behind that average there are segments that grow much faster. Tourism in the Middle East grew 8% and the luxury segment grew 12%, said Louise Bang, Vice President of Sales and Distribution, for the Caribbean and Latin America at Marriott. “The ultra luxury [sector] will be growing equally, or more,” she added. The executive, who has a huge experience in […]
