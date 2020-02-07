LOADING

CA Ventures grows international division with $325 million investment in Latin America

David Buchanan February 7, 2020
CA International, the international division of CA Ventures, a U.S.-based real estate investment management company, today announced it will invest $325 million to expand the firm’s multifamily and student housing presence in Latin America, specifically in the Mexican cities of Monterrey, Mexico City and Merida. “Latin America continues to be a high-growth region that has attracted investors looking to acquire or develop new rental communities, particularly near major universities as housing preferences evolve,” said Tony DiBiase, principal of CA International. Yahoo reports.    Russian foreign minister says efforts to remove Venezuela’s Maduro not ‘useful’   Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov […]
