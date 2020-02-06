Brazil’s Bolsonaro moves to free mining, hydro dams on indigenous lands

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro unveiled a controversial bill on Wednesday that would allow commercial mining on protected indigenous lands, delivering on a campaign promise that has shocked tribal leaders and environmentalists. The bill to regulate mining including oil and gas projects, as well as hydroelectric dams, on indigenous reservations for the first time, will be sent to Congress this week. Reuters reports. Uber wins appeal in Brazil, court says drivers are not employees A Brazilian higher court for labor ruled on Wednesday that there was no employment relationship between Uber and its drivers, siding with the ride-hailing […]