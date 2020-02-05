Legal Newsletter 1

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Packed with lawyers The amount and the quality of schools and graduates in legal sciences has been a permanent but extremely low-intensity debate in Latin America. Is it time to pop the region’s legal bubble? Read more. 10 Rising Legal Stars in Latin America In a region often marked by social and political conflict like Latin America,a lawyer’s work can be quite the challenge. And even in times of prosperity, political developments and even radicalization can create ripples of institutional and legal instability. In this context, Latin Trade has chosen the Top 10 rising Latin American Lawyers under 45 […]