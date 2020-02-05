LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

LT Daily Newsletters

Amazon’s AWS to invest $236 million in Brazil to strengthen cloud infrastructure

David Buchanan February 5, 2020
Share
The cloud computing unit of U.S. Amazon.com Inc will invest 1 billion reais ($236.18 million) in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo over the next two years, the state government said on Wednesday, to strengthen its infrastructure in South America. “With this major investment by AWS, Amazon’s cloud computing business, we will create more jobs, technology and also opportunities for startups,” governor João Doria said in the statement. Reuters reports.    HSBC appoints Stephen Moss as CEO for Europe, Middle East, Latin America   HSBC has appointed Stephen Moss as regional chief executive, with responsibility for Europe, the Middle East, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Brazil’s Bolsonaro moves to free mining, hydro dams on indigenous lands
David Buchanan February 6, 2020
Copyright © 2020 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page