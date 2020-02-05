Amazon’s AWS to invest $236 million in Brazil to strengthen cloud infrastructure

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

The cloud computing unit of U.S. Amazon.com Inc will invest 1 billion reais ($236.18 million) in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo over the next two years, the state government said on Wednesday, to strengthen its infrastructure in South America. “With this major investment by AWS, Amazon’s cloud computing business, we will create more jobs, technology and also opportunities for startups,” governor João Doria said in the statement. Reuters reports. HSBC appoints Stephen Moss as CEO for Europe, Middle East, Latin America HSBC has appointed Stephen Moss as regional chief executive, with responsibility for Europe, the Middle East, […]