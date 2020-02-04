China’s ‘perfect storm’ a boon to Brazil’s meat producers: ABPA

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Brazil’s meat industry association ABPA said a “perfect storm” of health and food security concerns in China promises to drive up demand for South American meat, giving Brazilian meat packer shares a boost on Monday. China reported a new outbreak of bird flu on Saturday while millions of chickens face the prospect of starvation amid a lockdown in Hubei province, near the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic. Reuters reports. Brazil’s Bolsonaro tells Congress priorities are tax reform, jobs Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said in a message sent to Congress on Monday that his legislative priorities for the year […]