The top performing Latin American multinationals

Multilatina Indexes second and third quarters of 2019 Colombian utility Emgesa led multilatina growth in terms of percentage during the second quarter of 2019, Latin Trade’s Multilatina Index shows. Emgesa’s revenues for the period reached $302 million. Following Emgesa for the top three companies are Colombia’s Carvajal and Argentina’s Comercial del Plata. For the third quarter of 2019, growth was led by Mexican utility CFE, Colombia’s Emgesa and Chile’s Salmones Camanchaca. Other companies that were at the top of the growth list include Marfrig, AES Sul and SmartFit. In terms of sectors, top performers include agriculture and insurance. To see […]