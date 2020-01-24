The March of the Corrupt

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

The Americas has a growing corruption problem; and it is not the one you are thinking of. But if you believe in market-driven economic growth, it is the one you should be worried about. Although deeply troubling, it is not the fact that half of the 10 most corrupt countries in the world in a recent US News & World Report survey hailed from the Americas–Colombia (1), Mexico (2), Guatemala (5), Brazil (7) and Bolivia (9). Nor it is it that 8 of the 50 most corrupt countries on Transparency International’s 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index are found in the Western […]