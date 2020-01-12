Join the Information Technology Agreement to Boost Brazilian Economic Growth

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Brazilian economic growth has been faltering steadily for years, from an average growth rate of 4.5% from 2006 to 2010, to 2.1% from 2011, to just 1.1% in 2017 and 2018. To say that Brazil’s economy needs a short in the arm is an understatement. The country could readily get one by joining the Information Technology Agreement (ITA), a WTO agreement whereby over 80 nations have agreed to eliminate tariffs on trade in hundreds of foundational information and communication technology (ICT) products from smartphones and laptops to semiconductors and servers. The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) estimates that if […]