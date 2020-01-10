LOADING

Three lifestyle changes can help lower blood pressure and improve heart health

Cleveland Clinic |  January 10, 2020
If you’re one of the 76 million Americans diagnosed with high blood pressure or hypertension, diet, weight management and exercise can help lower blood pressure and improve your heart health. Optimal blood pressure is defined as 120/80; however, your physician can help determine what is “normal” for you. Hypertension is diagnosed when your blood pressure is greater than 140/90 on two or more office visits after an initial screening. “It’ s important to see a doctor regularly to monitor your blood pressure and assess your risk factors, such as age, obesity, diet, a sedentary lifestyle, personality traits, race and family […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
