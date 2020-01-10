Lung cancer: Not just a smoker’s disease

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Even if you don’t smoke or you quit smoking years ago, you’re not immune to the effects of tobacco. Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer. Kicking the habit is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t eliminate the chance of lung cancer developing. Other risk factors include: Breathing secondhand smoke Exposure to asbestos or radon Family history of lung cancer “Because we all have lungs and can be exposed to toxins, lung cancer is a disease that can affect everyone,” says Samuel Gurevich, MD, a Cleveland Clinic Florida pulmonologist and lung cancer specialist at […]