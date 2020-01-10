Delta Unveils Consumer Innovations at CES 2020

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

On the world’s largest tech stage, Delta CEO Ed Bastian announced several technology innovations that are transforming the future of travel, rolling out this year and beyond, including transformation of the Fly Delta, PARALLEL REALITY™ display screens, captivating entertainment options, full-body wearable exoskeletons and an AI machine learning operations platform. Joining Bastian to outline Delta’s vision from the CES main stage Tuesday were Delta customer service and innovation leaders Sandy Gordon and Nicole Jones; Lyft Co-Founder & President John Zimmer; Albert Ng, CEO of Misapplied Sciences; acclaimed film writer and director Lulu Wang; and Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen. […]