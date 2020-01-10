LOADING

Control your weight to protect your heart from atrial fibrillation

Cleveland Clinic |  January 10, 2020
If you’re over 40 and your heart flutters, there’s a good chance you’re one of the millions who suffer from atrial fibrillation (Afib). This condition, which can cause the upper chambers of the heart to race for minutes, hours or days, is the product of a malfunction in the heart’s electrical system. Common symptoms may include a feeling that your heart is pounding or about to leap out of your chest. You might also feel weak, and have shortness of breath and chest pain. “Atrial fibrillation raises your likelihood for stroke and doubles the chance of dementia. It also increases […]
