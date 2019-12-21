Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

A clear lack of legislation regarding cyberattacks is a concern for companies around the world. But rather than wait for legislation to be implemented, CFOs must be a step ahead in terms of budgeting and using the right technology to tackle cybercrime. On top of that, they are also looking for the best technologies to improve company processes and leverage the increasing availability of data to improve their company’s forecasts and create value. In this interview, José Iván Jaramillo Vallejo, Chief Financial Officer at Red de Energía del Perú (ISA REP), talks about his experience with cybersecurity, cybercrime legislation, the […]