Internet of Things: a gateway to security risks

As organizations and homes are flooded with ‘connected’ devices, risks also increase, as users don’t know how to protect themselves. This is how things are progressing. In the course of 2019, computer security company Kaspersky has detected more than 105 million attacks on Internet-enabled devices (IoT), which represents a nine-fold increase over data last year, when only 12 million of these attacks were detected. According to company information, this year’s attacks have been generated in some 276,000 unique IP addresses, compared to 69,000 used in 2018. These results are part of the “Internet of Things (IoT): a malware story” report […]