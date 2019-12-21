LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

CIO Technology

Edge: the real-time cloud

Alejandro González December 21, 2019
Share
Despite its advantages, cloud services may have a slow response for some processes or expose very private data. These are some things that Edge technology seeks to solve. The planet is in the middle of the ‘era of Cloud Computing’. Both in corporations and in personal life, people use their computers to access centralized services such as Gmail, Office, Salesforce or Dropbox via the Internet. More and more devices offer them the possibility to consume content and access their data, almost literally from any place where a screen can be located: from smartphones to televisions and watches. This boom in […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Communications will continue to grow in the region
Alejandro González December 21, 2019
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page