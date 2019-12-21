Edge: the real-time cloud

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Despite its advantages, cloud services may have a slow response for some processes or expose very private data. These are some things that Edge technology seeks to solve. The planet is in the middle of the ‘era of Cloud Computing’. Both in corporations and in personal life, people use their computers to access centralized services such as Gmail, Office, Salesforce or Dropbox via the Internet. More and more devices offer them the possibility to consume content and access their data, almost literally from any place where a screen can be located: from smartphones to televisions and watches. This boom in […]