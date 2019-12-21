Communications will continue to grow in the region

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

According to the Global Interconnection Index (GXI), Latin America will contribute 11% of the interconnection bandwidth installed in the world. Latin America will contribute 11% of the world’s interconnection bandwidth by 2022, which will reach a compound annual growth of 63% and will be the fastest growing region in terms of interconnection. For that year, thanks to initiatives such as Data Centers and new network systems, it will have 1,430 Terabytes per second (Tbps) of installed capacity. This is one of the conclusions in the most recent Global Interconnection Index (GXI), an annual market study published by the Equinix organization, […]