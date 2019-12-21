LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

CIO Technology

Communications will continue to grow in the region

Alejandro González December 21, 2019
Share
According to the Global Interconnection Index (GXI), Latin America will contribute 11% of the interconnection bandwidth installed in the world.  Latin America will contribute 11% of the world’s interconnection bandwidth by 2022, which will reach a compound annual growth of 63% and will be the fastest growing region in terms of interconnection. For that year, thanks to initiatives such as Data Centers and new network systems, it will have 1,430 Terabytes per second (Tbps) of installed capacity. This is one of the conclusions in the most recent Global Interconnection Index (GXI), an annual market study published by the Equinix organization, […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Interview: José Iván Jaramillo Vallejo, Chief Financial Officer at Red de Energía del Perú
David Buchanan December 21, 2019
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page