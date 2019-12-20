LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

CIO Technology

All eyes on 2020

Alejandro González December 20, 2019
Share
Artificial Intelligence aims to become the great technological trend within companies by 2020, according to a study by Cisco Systems. These are the trends that companies will see next year. Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms are being consolidated in organizations of all sectors, thanks to their ability to capture data resulting from each activity and automate many of the tasks performed through corporate networks . This ends up improving operations, security or commercial impact, for example. This is one of the conclusions of the Report on global trends in 2020 networks, presented by Cisco Systems. This includes information from more than […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Internet of Things: a gateway to security risks
Alejandro González December 21, 2019
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page