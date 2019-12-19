LOADING

Welcome the New Year with Realistic Wellness Goals

Karen Lovera, MD  | Cleveland Clinic Florida Internal Medicine December 19, 2019
Many people ring in the New Year with a vow to live a healthier lifestyle and improve their overall health and well-being. Athletic facilities become crowded with over zealous individuals determined to shed unwanted pounds by eating healthier, exercising, eliminating bad habits and reducing stress. By March, attendance at these facilities is once again back to normal levels and many people return to their sedentary lifestyle. The reason – the goals they set seem insurmountable, they don’t plan properly to maintain this new lifestyle, and they give up when results are not immediate.   Q: How can I avoid becoming […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
