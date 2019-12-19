How to solve the shortage of physicians in Latin America?

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Latin American countries with more doctors have a higher life expectancy at birth. However, there are places like St. Maarten, Cuba, Argentina and Uruguay where the number of doctors per capita greatly exceeds that of the rest of the Americas, and life expectancy falls well below that of hemispheric-champions Chile, Costa Rica, Bermuda and Canada. Is there an oversupply of doctors in those countries? Life expectancy at birth gives an idea of the general advances of a country against the most frequent causes of death. From childhood diseases that can be prevented with vaccination, to conditions during adulthood that develop […]