LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline In Depth Opinion

Japan: Deja vu, only worse

Alicia Garcia Herrero December 12, 2019
Share
By Alicia Garcia Herrero, Chief Economist for Asia Pacific at NATIXIS, Senior Research Fellow at BRUEGEL Since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to power in 2012, Japan’s economic recovery has been hinging on Abe’s three key economic policies (the so-called three “arrows” of Abenomics) to bear fruit. The first, and best known arrow is monetary policy, which has been used massively through quantitative easing as well as the introduction of negative rates but at no avail. In fact, the Bank of Japan’s ultimate objective – pushing up inflation towards a 2% target, is far from being reached.  On the second […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

How to solve the shortage of physicians in Latin America?
Santiago Gutierrez December 19, 2019
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page