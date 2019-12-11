An island of growth and profits? Companies can make more profit in Latin America than in Asia

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Ingo Plöger, Brazilian entrepreneur and President of CEAL – Brazilian Chapter It was not the expression of a Latin American leader, but from Andreas Renschler, Member of the Board of VW and TRATON, Chairman of the powerful German BDI Latin America Initiative, who in his last message of 2019, made a warning to European leaders regarding the Latin American continent moment 1). While news in European headquarters is from extremely bleak points of view, budgets facing very large sales declines, in pursuit of new crisis plans …this statement seems completely out of context. Europe, especially Germany, has heavily focused […]