How to digitally transform traditional businesses: Zurich

Interview with Zurich Insurance Group’s Claudia Dill, CEO for Latin America and member of the Group’s Executive Committee. Innovation is a highly complex problem at firms that derive most of their revenues from traditional business lines. Many of the largest companies in Latin America have not been able to solve this situation, and still rely heavily on legacy products to meet customer needs. One-hundred and thirty-year-old Zurich Insurance Group has established a very efficient formula to develop new products and services. It addresses many of the most difficult challenges posed by the need to simultaneously preserve topline growth and to […]