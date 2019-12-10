LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline In Depth Technology

How to digitally transform traditional businesses: Zurich

Santiago Gutierrez December 10, 2019
Share
Interview with Zurich Insurance Group’s Claudia Dill, CEO for Latin America and member of the Group’s Executive Committee. Innovation is a highly complex problem at firms that derive most of their revenues from traditional business lines. Many of the largest companies in Latin America have not been able to solve this situation, and still rely heavily on legacy products to meet customer needs. One-hundred and thirty-year-old Zurich Insurance Group has established a very efficient formula to develop new products and services. It addresses many of the most difficult challenges posed by the need to simultaneously preserve topline growth and to […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

An island of growth and profits? Companies can make more profit in Latin America than in Asia
Ingo Ploger December 11, 2019
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page