EXCLUSIVE: Latin America’s trends for the hotel industry

Latin Trade December 9, 2019
Interview with Salo Smaletz, Vice-President, Development for Latin America, InterContinental Hotels Group   InterContinental Hotels Group continues to grow in Latin America. The company opened 6,000 new rooms in the third quarter, the highest number of rooms in seven years, while Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) in the region grew 6 percent in the third quarter this year. The figures clearly show that Latin America is and will continue to be a strong market for the industry. But, facing the new decade, new trends and guest preferences are coming. In this interview, on the sidelines of the 2019 SAHIC Conference […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
