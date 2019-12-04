Latin America’s Top Shipping and Logistics Companies 2019

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Companies from Brazil, Colombia and Chile stood out as winners in revenues and profits in Latin Trade’s most recent Shipping and Logistics Company Ranking of 2019. In the profit growth ranking, Brazil’s Julio Simões posted $49 million, compared with $1 million the year before. In second place in profits is the Colombian unit of DHL Global Forwarding, with $1 million, up more than 500 percent from the previous year. In the third spot is Chile’s Ferrocarril Del Pacifico, with profits reaching $5 million, up 387 percent from the year before. But it was mostly Brazilian companies in the Top Revenue […]