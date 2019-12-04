Brazil GDP surprise shows economy in better shape than thought

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

Brazil’s economy appears to be on a stronger footing than most observers had believed, official figures showed on Tuesday, with growth in the third quarter beating expectations and previous readings going back to last year being revised higher. The faster growth so far this year and over the course of 2018 shows that Latin America’s largest economy steered clearer of recession than previously thought, and is accelerating into the year end. Reuters reports. SoftBank invests $100 million in Mexico’s Konfio Three months after Goldman Sachs lent $100 million to Mexican fintech Konfio, SoftBank has invested another $100 million […]