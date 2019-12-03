LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

LT Daily Newsletters

Carrefour Brasil, healthcare firms poised to enter Brazil’s Bovespa

Latin Trade December 3, 2019
Share
Retailer Carrefour Brasil and healthcare companies Hapvida Participacoes e Investimentos and Sul America may enter Brazil’s Bovespa equities index in 2020, the bourse said on Monday. B3, the operator of the Sao Paulo stock exchange, updates the constituents of the Bovespa every four months, with companies entering the index generally getting a bump in liquidity. Reuters reports.  Photo credit: Mike Knell/Flickr   Goldman Sachs gives $125-million credit line to MercadoLibre unit   Goldman Sachs has given a $125-million credit line to Mercado Crédito, a unit in Mexico of retail giant MercadoLibre, aimed at boosting credits for entrepreneurs. “We are excited […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

Brazil GDP surprise shows economy in better shape than thought
Latin Trade December 4, 2019
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page