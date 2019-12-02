LOADING

Mexican president voices regret on growth, but says economy fairer

David Buchanan December 2, 2019
Mexico’s president conceded on Sunday that economic growth has fallen short of his expectations, but said that wealth is now more fairly distributed as he celebrated a year in office riding high in opinion polls, in defiance of mounting problems. A year ago, veteran leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador assumed the presidency pledging to raise economic growth to 4 percent per year. Instead, the economy has stagnated and slipped into a mild recession during the first half of the year. Reuters reports.    Mexican official cautious about chance of ratifying continental trade deal this year   A senior Mexican official […]
