LOADING

Type to search

Cover of Latin Trade Magazine
Latin Trade Magazine

Business News from Latin America

Featured Headline

In the name of the people

Ingo Ploger November 25, 2019
Share
By Ingo Ploger, Brazilian entrepreneur and President of CEALm Conselho Empresarial da América Latina – Brazil   Popular movements and demonstrations have intensified throughout Latin America. In Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, in all Latin America people are using their political right and seek to ensure their participation in the political process, since the politicians are speaking on their behalf. Crowds in civic engagement use their powerful democratic weapons, smartphones, handheld posters, flags with ready-made slogans, and shout phrases with a new and straightforward mode of communication through street demonstrations, confronting those who supposedly speak in their name. […]
To read this post, you must purchase a Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription.
Previous Article
Copyright © 2019 Latin Trade
Scroll to top of page