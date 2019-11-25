In the name of the people

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

By Ingo Ploger, Brazilian entrepreneur and President of CEALm Conselho Empresarial da América Latina – Brazil Popular movements and demonstrations have intensified throughout Latin America. In Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, in all Latin America people are using their political right and seek to ensure their participation in the political process, since the politicians are speaking on their behalf. Crowds in civic engagement use their powerful democratic weapons, smartphones, handheld posters, flags with ready-made slogans, and shout phrases with a new and straightforward mode of communication through street demonstrations, confronting those who supposedly speak in their name. […]