América Móvil announces $7.1-billion investment in Brazil

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

América Móvil, the telecoms company controlled by Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, has announced an investment of $7.1 billion for infrastructure in Brazil. The announcement comes after a meeting between Carlos Slim and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia. The investment will go towards increasing the capacity of infrastructure and new communications services, such as cloud computing. El Financiero reports. Photo credit: World Tourism and Travel Council/Flickr Analysts cut Mexico growth outlook to 0.1 percent for 2019 Analysts surveyed by Citibanamex have lowered their growth forecasts for the Mexican economy to 0.1 percent for 2019, and 1.1 percent for […]