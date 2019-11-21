LOADING

América Móvil announces $7.1-billion investment in Brazil

David Buchanan November 21, 2019
América Móvil, the telecoms company controlled by Mexican magnate Carlos Slim, has announced an investment of $7.1 billion for infrastructure in Brazil. The announcement comes after a meeting between Carlos Slim and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia. The investment will go towards increasing the capacity of infrastructure and new communications services, such as cloud computing. El Financiero reports.  Photo credit: World Tourism and Travel Council/Flickr   Analysts cut Mexico growth outlook to 0.1 percent for 2019   Analysts surveyed by Citibanamex have lowered their growth forecasts for the Mexican economy to 0.1 percent for 2019, and 1.1 percent for […]
