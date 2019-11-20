LOADING

EXCLUSIVE Special Report: The Digital Revolution Reaches Universities

David Buchanan November 20, 2019
Education experts and presidents of some of the most important Colombian universities met under the auspices of the country’s largest student-loan servicer, government-owned Icetex. They discussed the challenges and opportunities their industry faces as the digital transformation of society accelerates. This report summarizes the conclusions of the workshop, in which Icetex partnered with LatinTrade and TalentoLab. Read the full report here.    Ana Paula Assis, General Manager, IBM Latin America: How cloud technologies can help Latin American enterprises   Kathy Lai, Deputy CEO, Enterprise Singapore: How can cross-border trade be fostered in Latin America?   Susan Segal, President and CEO, […]
