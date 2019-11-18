Digital payment market in Latin America grows 20 percent year-on-year

Latin Trade Business Intelligence Subscription To read this post, you must purchase a

The digital payment market in Latin America has been growing at a rate of 20 percent year-on-year, according to the Boston Consulting Group’s Global Payments Report 2019: Tapping into Pockets of Growth. The growth rates are pushed mainly by the development of fintechs and the response of traditional financial institutions to the financial technology market. El Comercio reports. Low growth dims Mexico’s jobs outlook: think tank Mexico’s labor market is facing a bleak outlook over the next few years as the economy shows no signs of recovery from slow growth, a private sector think tank said on Sunday. […]